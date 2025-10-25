Hartlepool United make one change for visit of Solihull Moors

Pools have made one change for this afternoon's visit of a resurgent Solihull Moors as Maxim Kouogun makes a welcome return to the heart of defence. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United have made one change for this afternoon's visit of a resurgent Solihull Moors.

Centre-back Maxim Kouogun, who returned from the bench during last Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Sutton having missed the humbling FA Cup exit at the hands of Gainsborough Trinity, is restored to interim manager Nicky Featherstone's starting XI in place of Nathan Ferguson. That means Kouogun, who has impressed since signing from Scunthorpe over the summer, is set to line up alongside Cameron John in the heart of defence, with Pools having to field a patched-up back line in recent weeks following a spate of injuries to their centre-halves.

John and Kouogun are set to start ahead of Millwall loanee George Evans, who was named the National League's most valuable player by Transfermarkt earlier this week, while Jay Benn, who made 31 appearances for Solihull as the Moors finished in the play-offs in the 2023/24 campaign, and Besart Topallaj continue at full-back. Jack Hunter retains his place in midfield alongside skipper Nathan Sheron, who returns to the engine room after deputising in defence during the first two games of Featherstone's interim tenure.

In attack, Luke Charman and Jermaine Francis, who were both on target against Sutton, continue either side of Adam Campbell, who was handed his first start since March in South London. Vadaine Oliver, who scored his third goal in four league games last time out, leads the line against a Solihull side who endured a torrid start to the season but have shown signs of significant improvement under new boss Chris Millington.

There's a welcome return to the bench for skipper Tom Parkes, who starts among the substitutes having missed the last two matches through concussion. Teenage forward Kian Foreman, who signed his first professional contract earlier this month, continues on the bench along with the likes of goalkeeper Adam Smith, Jamie Miley, Ferguson, Matty Daly and Danny Johnson, who is without a goal in his first 17 Pools appearances.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Evans; Benn, Kouogun, John, Topallaj; Sheron (c), Hunter; Francis, Campbell, Charman; Oliver