Winger McDonald has started just one of the last five games for Hartlepool but returns to Curle’s side for the visit of Grimsby Town. The 25-year-old came off the bench in the defeat against Salford but will now get his opportunity in place of Theo Robinson.

Robinson arrived on a free transfer earlier this month and has started in two of his three league appearances. Robinson drops to the bench in what is the only change to Curle’s squad from the midweek defeat to Salford.

It means teenage defender Louis Stephenson gets his second involvement in the Pools squad after being named on the bench on Tuesday. Curle praised Stephenson’s attitude around the first team dressing room over the last week and he continues on the bench today.

Wes McDonald returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Grimsby Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

And here is how Hartlepool line-up in full to take on Grimsby.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Oduor, Featherstone ©, Sylla, Cooke, McDonald, Umerah