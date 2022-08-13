Pools exited the Carabao Cup in midweek with a 4-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and Paul Hartley has made seven changes to his starting XI from Ewood Park.
Ben Killip remains in goal while Rollin Menayese and Euan Murray continue in defence.
Mohamad Sylla, who made his Pools debut against Blackburn but was forced off late in the game, keeps his spot in midfield alongside the returning Nicky Featherstone.
Josh Umerah leads the line with Callum Cooke and Jake Hastie in the No.10 roles behind, similar to last week’s goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon.
At wing-back, Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson return while Alex Lacey is fit to play having missed the trip to Ewood Park.
Mouhamed Niang, who has started all three of Pools’ fixtures to date, drops to the bench which does not include Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor.
Here is how Pools line-up in full: