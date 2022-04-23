Pools will be without manager Graeme Lee for the second successive fixture after he missed the trip to Rochdale on Easter Monday having tested positive for COVID-19 with the Pools boss still to produce the required test results to make his return to the dugout today.

Michael Nelson will continue in Lee’s place this afternoon as Pools look to end a run of just one win in nine games and win on home soil for the first time since mid-February.

And there are six changes from the defeat at the Crown Oil Arena as Pools name just five substitutes for the second successive game with injuries continuing to take their toll on the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Sterry makes his return to the Hartlepool United squad against Swindon Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Jamie Sterry makes his return from a rib injury while Timi Odusina comes in for Neill Byrne.

Gary Liddle misses out as Pools revert to a back four.

Mark Shelton and Martin Smith start in midfield with Bryn Morris missing out altogether while Olufela Olomola starts after being recalled from Yeovil Town in midweek.

Olomola forms part of a front three with Omar Bogle and Luke Molyneux who starts for the first time since the 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.

Reagan Ogle, Joe White and Marcus Carver all drop to the bench following the defeat at Rochdale.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Odusina, Hull, Ferguson ©, Smith, Shelton, Crawford, Olomola, Bogle, Molyneux