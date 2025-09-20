Hartlepool United make three changes for long trip to Aldershot Town

Hartlepool United have made three changes for Saturday's trip to Aldershot Town.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Pools, who are looking to end a run of five games without a win, have found goals hard to come by of late and have failed to score in three of their last four matches. Manager Simon Grayson slammed last Saturday's lacklustre showing against newly-promoted Brackley as "the poorest performance we've had since I've been here". The Shots, by contrast, are the National League's leading scorers having found the net 22 times in their first nine games - that's 13 more than Pools - but also have the division's third leakiest defence, shipping 19 goals.