Hartlepool United make three changes for long trip to Aldershot Town
Pools, who are looking to end a run of five games without a win, have found goals hard to come by of late and have failed to score in three of their last four matches. Manager Simon Grayson slammed last Saturday's lacklustre showing against newly-promoted Brackley as "the poorest performance we've had since I've been here". The Shots, by contrast, are the National League's leading scorers having found the net 22 times in their first nine games - that's 13 more than Pools - but also have the division's third leakiest defence, shipping 19 goals.
Skipper Tom Parkes replaces Reiss McNally, who trudged off late on against Brackley with a hamstring injury, while Jamie Miley and Brad Walker come into midfield. Jay Benn, still working towards full fitness following a spell on the sidelines, and Jermaine Francis drop to the bench. Nathan Sheron is set to start at right-back, with Pools reverting to a flat back four.
Pools (4-1-4-1): Cartwright; Sheron, Kouogun, Parkes (c), John; Walker; Charman, Miley, Daly, Topalloj; Reid.