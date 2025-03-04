Hartlepool United make three changes for trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde

Hartlepool United have made three changes for Tuesday night's trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

David Ferguson replaces Jack Robinson at left-back after the former Carlisle defender was forced off 23 minutes into his home debut at the weekend.

Billy Sass-Davies comes into the heart of defence in place of skipper Luke Waterfall, who picked up a knock in training, while Sam Folarin starts ahead of Reyes Cleary. Gary Madine, who is without a goal in his last five games, is once again preferred to top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe up front.