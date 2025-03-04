Hartlepool United make three changes for trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde

By Robbie Stelling
Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:45 BST
Billy Sass-Davies is handed his first start since late January, replacing skipper Luke Waterfall. Picture by Frank Reid.Billy Sass-Davies is handed his first start since late January, replacing skipper Luke Waterfall. Picture by Frank Reid.
Billy Sass-Davies is handed his first start since late January, replacing skipper Luke Waterfall. Picture by Frank Reid.
Hartlepool United have made three changes for Tuesday night's trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde.

David Ferguson replaces Jack Robinson at left-back after the former Carlisle defender was forced off 23 minutes into his home debut at the weekend.

Billy Sass-Davies comes into the heart of defence in place of skipper Luke Waterfall, who picked up a knock in training, while Sam Folarin starts ahead of Reyes Cleary. Gary Madine, who is without a goal in his last five games, is once again preferred to top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe up front.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Robinson; Hunter, Featherstone; Folarin, Grey, Charman; Madine.

Related topics:AFC FyldeGary MadineJack Robinson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice