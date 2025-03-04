Hartlepool United make three changes for trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde
Hartlepool United have made three changes for Tuesday night's trip to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde.
David Ferguson replaces Jack Robinson at left-back after the former Carlisle defender was forced off 23 minutes into his home debut at the weekend.
Billy Sass-Davies comes into the heart of defence in place of skipper Luke Waterfall, who picked up a knock in training, while Sam Folarin starts ahead of Reyes Cleary. Gary Madine, who is without a goal in his last five games, is once again preferred to top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe up front.
Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Robinson; Hunter, Featherstone; Folarin, Grey, Charman; Madine.
