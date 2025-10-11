Hartlepool United make two changes for FA Cup clash against Gainsborough Trinity

Hartlepool United have made two changes for this afternoon's FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash with Gainsborough Trinity.

Veteran striker Vadaine Oliver, who has scored twice in his last three appearances, is handed his first start in Pools colours while Danny Johnson, without a goal in his first 14 appearances, is also restored to the side. That means Pools look set to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Luke Charman, who led the line during last weekend's defeat at the hands of rivals York, returning to the flank along with Bournemouth loanee Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, who looked lively on his first start last time out. Nathan Sheron and Jamie Miley continue in midfield, with a back four of Jay Benn, Maxim Kouogun, skipper Tom Parkes and Besart Topallaj. George Evans, who impressed on his debut against York, continues in goal. Matty Daly, who is not in the squad, and Jermaine Francis, who is on international duty with Grenada, are the two players to drop out of the side. Young attacker Kian Foreman features on the bench along with goalkeeper Adam Smith as well as midfielders Jack Hunter, Brad Walker, Nathan Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone.