Hartlepool United make two changes for long trip to Southend United

Hartlepool United have made two changes for this afternoon's long trip to Southend United.

Harvey Cartwright continues in goal as he bids to become the first Pools goalkeeper since Dimi Konstantopolous in the 2006/07 season to keep five successive clean sheets. Ahead of him, Tom Parkes returns to the heart of the defence having been left on the bench for the last two games. The veteran is expected to be flanked by Maxim Kouogun and Cameron John, with Reiss McNally operating in a more advanced wing-back role. On the opposite flank, Besart Topalloj is bidding to continue his impressive start to the season at left-wing-back. Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron continue in midfield and are joined by Jack Hunter, who has been used sparingly by manager Simon Grayson so far this season. Alex Reid, who has scored three goals in his last three games, is looking to maintain his prolific scoring run up front. He's set to be partnered by Jermaine Francis, who scored his first goal while deputising at wing-back during Saturday's thumping win over Woking.