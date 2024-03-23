Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brennan Dickenson had been in line for a second successive start only for the Oldham loanee to pick up an injury in training.

Dickenson’s absence gives Terrell Agyemang a chance to show what he can do in a more forward-thinking role, with the 21-year-old coming into the side, presumably on the left of midfield.

In-form attacker Joe Grey is the other change as the 20-year-old returns to the XI in place of Chay Cooper after recovering from an illness that kept him out of last weekend’s goalless draw with Southend.

Pete Jameson, who kept the second clean sheet of his Pools career last week, continues in goal while Alex Lacey is set for back-to-back starts for the first time since sustaining a serious injury in October.

Mani Dieseruvwe leads the line and will be looking to impress his opposite number Paul McCallum, who is the National League’s leading scorer with 30 goals in 32 appearances.

Pools: Jameson, Ferguson, Parkes, Waterfall, Lacey, Featherstone, Crawford, Cooke, Agyemang, Grey, Dieseruvwe.