Hartlepool United make two changes for trip to rivals Carlisle

Hartlepool United have made two changes for Wednesday night's trip to rivals Carlisle United.

Popular midfielder Jamie Miley, a surprise omission from manager Simon Grayson's side in recent weeks, is restored to the starting XI ahead of Brad Walker. Skipper Tom Parkes, who had a successful spell at Carlisle earlier in his career, also returns to the team following a spell on side sidelines, with Matty Daly dropping to the bench. That means Cameron John, who has started all of his side's first 12 games this season, is expected to move to left-back, with Parkes partnering Maxim Kouogun in the heart of the Pools defence. Jay Benn continues at right-back, while Miley joins Nathan Sheron in midfield. Jermaine Francis and Luke Charman continue in attack, with Besart Topallaj set to move from left-back into a more advanced role on the flank. Danny Johnson, still searching for his first Pools goal, continues up front despite new man Vadaine Oliver getting off the mark during Saturday's draw with Tamworth. Oliver, who is still searching for match fitness having missed most of pre-season, is named among the substitutes along with Walker, Daly, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, who signed on loan from Bournemouth last week, Jack Hunter, Nathan Ferguson and goalkeeper Adam Smith. Impressive Hull loanee Harvey Cartwright is bidding to keep his eighth clean sheet in 13 games this term; the 23-year-old will have his work cut out against in-form Carlisle frontman Regan Linney, who has scored nine times in 12 appearances since sealing a summer move from Altrincham.