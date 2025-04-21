Hartlepool United make two changes for visit of play-off chasing Gateshead

Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who has been handed his first start since the beginning of March, is set to captain the side in the absence of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have made two changes for Easter Monday's visit of rivals Gateshead.

Tom Parkes, who was forced off at half time in Good Friday's defeat to promotion-chasing Gateshead, misses out while skipper Luke Waterfall, who replaced him at the break, has also been ruled out through injury.

Teenage defender Louis Stephenson returns after serving a one-game suspension following his red card against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone is handed his first start since the beginning of March while Gary Madine, who scored twice in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, drops to the bench. Featherstone is set to captain the side.

Given the absence of both Parkes and Waterfall, Pools could well be set to revert to a flat back four, although either Stephenson or the versatile Nathan Sheron could line up as a third centre-half.

There is still no place for Anthony Mancini and Dan Dodds in the squad as the luckless pair continue their returns from injuries. Teenagers Kian Foreman and Campbell Darcy, who impressed on loan for Northern Premier League side Whitby Town earlier in the campaign, are named among the substitutes once again.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sheron, Sass-Davies, Ferguson; Stephenson, Featherstone (c), Miley, Cleary; Grey; Charman, Dieseruvwe.