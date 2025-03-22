Hartlepool United make two changes for visit of resurgent Boston

Anthony Mancini, who returned from the bench last week having missed more than two months with a groin injury, starts for the first time since New Year's Day. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United have made two changes for this afternoon's visit of a resurgent Boston United.

Pools, who are without a win in eight matches, know that defeat against the Pilgrims could leave them at risk of getting dragged into a relegation battle. Three points, however, would all but secure their National League status for another season and ease some of the pressure on embattled head coach Anthony Limbrick.

Popular French attacker Anthony Mancini, who returned from the bench last weekend after missing two-and-a-half months with a groin injury, replaces Adam Campbell.

Veteran frontman Gary Madine is handed his first start since the defeat to York at the beginning of the month. He replaces Joe Grey, who missed training on Friday after feeling ill. The young attacker has been deemed well enough to feature on the bench.

Skipper Luke Waterfall returns to the bench having missed the last three games with a back injury. Jack Hunter misses out again after sustaining a hip injury two weeks ago, while Greg Sloggett is not in the squad. Goalkeeper Owen Foster is not available, meaning teenager Harry Conyard takes his place among the substitutes for the first time.

Having not featured in any of the first six games of Limbrick's tenure, Billy Sass-Davies starts his fourth game in succession in the heart of defence alongside Tom Parkes, who scored his second goal of the season last week, and David Ferguson. Limbrick has received criticism for his penchant for changing both formation and personnel with alarming regularity; for now at least, the Australian looks to have settled on a 3-5-2 shape.

Reyes Cleary and Louis Stephenson continue as the wing-backs, while Jamie Miley, who produced a man-of-the-match performance against Solihull Moors, retains his place in midfield next to the indefatigable Nathan Sheron.

Pools (3-4-1-2): Smith; Sass-Davies, Parkes (c), Ferguson; Stephenson, Miley, Sheron, Cleary; Mancini; Madine, Dieseruvwe.