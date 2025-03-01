Hartlepool United make two changes for visit of title-chasing York City

By Robbie Stelling
Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 19:14 BST
Pools have made two changes for this weekend's visit of title-chasing York, with Joe Grey handed his first start since New Year's Day after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Picture by Frank Reid.Pools have made two changes for this weekend's visit of title-chasing York, with Joe Grey handed his first start since New Year's Day after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Picture by Frank Reid.
Pools have made two changes for this weekend's visit of title-chasing York, with Joe Grey handed his first start since New Year's Day after recovering from surgery on a groin problem. Picture by Frank Reid.
Hartlepool United have made two changes for this afternoon's visit of title-chasing York City.

Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone replaces Jamie Miley while Joe Grey makes his first start since New Year's Day ahead of Adam Campbell.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored after coming on last week against Aldershot and has three goals in his last two appearances against York, starts on the bench for the second week in a row.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Waterfall, Parkes, Robinson; Featherstone, Hunter; Charman, Grey, Cleary; Madine.

Related topics:York CityAdam Campbell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice