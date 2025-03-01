Hartlepool United make two changes for visit of title-chasing York City
Hartlepool United have made two changes for this afternoon's visit of title-chasing York City.
Veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone replaces Jamie Miley while Joe Grey makes his first start since New Year's Day ahead of Adam Campbell.
Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored after coming on last week against Aldershot and has three goals in his last two appearances against York, starts on the bench for the second week in a row.
Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Waterfall, Parkes, Robinson; Featherstone, Hunter; Charman, Grey, Cleary; Madine.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.