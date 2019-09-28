Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett confirms Liam Noble is 'assessing his options' after being subject to a transfer bid
Liam Noble didn’t travel with the Hartlepool United side as they drew 1-1 at Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 17:41 pm
Goals from Gime Toure and Danny Hollands saw the points shared at the Silverlake Stadium as United’s winless run extended to five National League matches.
Following the game, Pools boss Craig Hignett explained the midfielder’s absence.
“I’ve given Liam the weekend off to consider an offer he’s had,” he said.
“Come Monday morning he will have spoken to the people he needs to and be able to give us an answer.
“It will be a permanent transfer if it happens. He’s got an offer and he’ll think about it. I can’t say anything more, it’s up to Liam to do that and I don’t want to disrespect the club by saying who it is.”
Noble is Hartlepool’s second top scorer so far this season with three goals to his name.