Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett admits he was surprised that he was able to strike a deal to bring Luke Molyneux back to the Super 6 Stadium.

Molyneux spent the second half of last season on loan from Sunderland at the Super 6 Stadium and impressed both Hignett and the Pools fans with his game-changing displays.

The winger netted twice in 16 matches for Pools between January and April – the highlight of which being his 91st minute winner against Dover Athletic to seal a 3-2 comeback victory.

The Hartlepool manager was so impressed by the Sunderland academy product’s displays in the National League, he’d almost resigned himself to losing the player to a Football League side.

“Signing Luke was massive for us, a real coup,” Hignett admitted.

“He had been great for us second half of the season after his spell at Gateshead.

“I didn’t think we’d get him if I’m being honest, I thought he’d go straight to the Football League. He’s got real quality, he’s a bit different and goes past people to make things happen.

“For us to manage to get him, it was one that I was really pleased with and I know it’s one that excites the fans.”

Hignett also felt Molyneux’s loan spell at Hartlepool last season was a key factor in convincing the County Durham native to return to the club on a permanent basis.

While the 49-year-old didn’t fancy his chances of signing the winger, he kept trying and eventually saw his tenacity pay off.

“I think at the end of the season we were all resigned to losing him,” added the Pools manager.

“He put on Twitter how much he enjoyed his time here and it felt like a goodbye but I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t keep pecking at him.

“That’s what I did, I kept pecking at him and thankfully I managed to wear him down until the point where signed for us.