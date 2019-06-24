Craig Hignett gives instructions during the Vanarama National League match between Barnet and Hartlepool United (photo: Ian Randall).

The Pools squad and staff return for their first full training session of the 2019-20 season at their East Durham College training base today as the side gears up for their third season in the National League.

Hignett will be hoping United can significantly better their 16th place finish last campaign and will be implementing a new rigorous approach to training.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to training properly but I don’t think the players will be,” admitted the Hartlepool manager.

“It’s a time where you can be a little bit nervous but we’ve been in throughout the summer and had them in two day blocks over the summer so we know where they are fitness wise and I know where they need to get to.

“It’ll be down to the last yard the way we do pre-season, it will be scientific, it’ll be GPS.

“So many steps a day and if they don’t do those steps then they’ll have to get out running to get the steps in so it’ll be as scientific as it can be.

“We’ll make sure that come the first day of the season everyone will be flying and ready to go.”

Although training gets underway this morning, Hignett believes getting his players in periodically over the summer was essential in their preparations.

“I think that’s something you have to do now as a player,” he added.

“When I was playing, I probably went out for a couple of runs a week before the start of training and then I’d come in but I don’t think you can do that now.

“You need to look after yourself right the way through the summer because what I want is first day of pre-season, I want us to get the balls out and have a good six weeks with a lot of games in.

“I can start straight away because if the players have been doing the work in the summer then they’ll come back ready to go.