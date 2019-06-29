Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett insists his side are geared to go up
Craig Hignett feels the transformations that have taken place at Hartlepool United this summer are gearing the club up for a Football League return.
In addition to their six permanent summer signings, United have experienced somewhat of an identity shift since last season.
But it’s one that Hignett feels is going to give his side the best chance of competing at the top end of the table this campaign.
“I want to win the league, that’s what I want to do but it’s harder to do than say and every manager will say the same to their squad,” said the Pools boss.
“I just want to raise the standards because we’ve been allowed to drift as a football club. We know what we want to do now and we’re focused on it.
“Everything is here for the players now, we’re geared to go up – we’re a league club really, we just have to do things better and demand more of each other.
“It’s not just the playing or the training, it’s looking after training ground, having a bit of pride of where you work and cleaning up after yourself.
“That will go right through the club. We’re being very scientific, we’ve got the new physio and s&c.”
Hignett also revealed details about the renovations that have taken place at the club’s training ground.
“The porta-cabin was just scruffy and tatty and it had carpet in it so we’ve just ripped it all out and we’ve put a new office down there,” he added.
“There’s a manager’s office, there’s a staff office, there are tvs down there, wifi, we’ve put a new boot-room in. New medical flooring right through the whole thing.
“We’ve given it a paint and spruced it all up so it looks neat and tidy. It looks like a proper place to come and work whereas last year, without being brutal, it just wasn’t professional.
“Clean, clinical, professional, that’s what we want and the main thing is keeping it that way. We’ve got to make sure those standards don’t drop.”