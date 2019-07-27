Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett keeping cool ahead final friendly against Macclesfield Town
Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett believes his side have mixed things up well in preparation for their season opener on August 3.
Pools will play their seventh and final pre-season match at home to Macclesfield Town this afternoon (3pm kick-off) and are expected to field their strongest side possible to ready themselves for the big kick-off against Sutton United next Saturday.
Despite playing plenty of pre-season matches, Hignett has hinted that his side may still have something up their sleeve.
United have played with a 4-3-3 system for large parts of pre-season but haven’t been adverse to mixing it up and playing three at the back or with a lone striker.
“I think you can see what team we’re going to have but we haven’t shown our hand yet," Hignett said.
“I’ve got an idea of the team and what it’ll look like and how it’ll play which we’re not a million miles away from with playing to a system. I think everyone can see the system and the type of football we’re trying to play but there’s still some work to do.
“I think this year we’ve added a bit to it and the competition for places is good. We’ll be there or there abouts in regard to the team for the Macclesfield game.
“There’s lots of positives, going forward is really positive we’ve just got to tighten up a little bit and be more solid.”
Tickets for the Macclesfield match are available on the gate at £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and free for under-5s.