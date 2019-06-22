Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett on what his latest signing will bring to the side
Craig Hignett believes Hartlepool United’s latest arrival Gime Toure will bring something ‘a little different’ to the side this season.
The imposing striker arrived at the Super 6 Stadium from Sutton United on Thursday.
After scoring seven goals in 41 appearances for both AFC Fylde and Sutton in the National League last season, Toure isn’t the proven goalscorer that Poolies craved, though the 6ft 2in Frenchman will definitely be a big presence in the attacking third.
Another natural frontman to partner to Nicke Kabamba has been a top priority for Hignett this summer – so when the opportunity presented itself to make a move for the 25-year-old, he did so quickly.
After signing Toure, the Pools boss said: “I think you can see just look at him that he’s an impressive fella and he has all the physical attributes you need in this league.
“He’s quick, he’s powerful and it’s not just about his size and his strength because he can play; technically he’s very good, he can see a pass and he has lots of football intelligence.”
Toure will join up with the rest of the Hartlepool squad and staff on Monday as they return from their summer break and begin their gruelling pre-season schedule. And Hignett believes the former Sutton striker will be a welcome addition to his side. “He obviously gives us something a little different to what we have already,” he told the club website. He can play through the middle and also out wide but his pace and power means that when he gets in to his stride he’s a very difficult man to stop.”