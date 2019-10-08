Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett provides fitness update ahead of Stockport County trip with Luke Williams back in light training
Craig Hignett isn't expecting any injury boosts ahead of Wednesday night’s match at Stockport County despite progress being made, slowly.
After welcoming Fraser Kerr back from injury earlier than expected for Saturday’s win at home to Yeovil Town, Hartlepool United have no new injury concerns or returns for the trip to Edgeley Park (7:45pm kick-off).
The only new absence will be of Hignett on the touchline as he serves the first of his two match ban following an FA misconduct charge.
Updating the progress of his injured players, the United boss commented: “Myles Anderson [concussion] is still a way off and the two Lukes are still progressing.
“Luke Williams [knee] is running on the grass now and working hard, he’ll need a couple more weeks and then he can get involved in full training.
“He’ll need some games because he’s been out for so long, h’s told me his knee feels a lot better and a lot sturdier so that’s a bonus. If he’s confident in it then that’s half the battle.”
After an impressive start to the season, Stockport have since nosedived with six defeats and a draw in their last seven National League matches.
And as with any side in the fifth tier, Hignett is expecting a good contest in front of the BT Sport cameras.
“I’ve looked at Stockport and we’ve done a bit preparing for the game in the build up,” he added. “They’ve found things tough at times but at the same time they’re capable and on their own pitch they’ll be a tough test.”