Myles Anderson of Hartlepool United leaves the field with a head injury during the Vanarama National League match between Chorley and Hartlepool United at Victory Park, Chorley on Saturday 24th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Buoyed from their impressive Bank Holiday Monday win over Wrexham, Craig Hignett’s side make the near 800 mile round trip to Plainmoor with no significant injury boosts.

Luke Williams (knee) and Luke Molyneux (leg) remain sidelined while Myles Anderson (head), Nicke Kabamba (ankle) and Niko Muir (hamstring) are out following injuries picked up during Saturday’s goalless draw at Chorley.

“The latest is the two Lukes are obviously a bit out for a bit longer – Myles Anderson, Nicke Kabamba are missing,” Hignett said.

“Rom [Crichlow-Noble] had food poisoning on Saturday so couldn’t be involved and Kenton Richardson [ankle] is still out – there’s more than that surely?

“Yeah, Niko Muir, with a hamstring hasn’t managed to train with us. But it's nice to have Josh Hawkes back though you could see he was a bit rusty when we put him on the pitch so he’s going to need some more training.

“The sooner we can get some of these lads back the better because the games come thick and fast and it just seems that all of our attacking players who are out at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’re always nearly fit. You speak to them and they’ll say ‘I’ll see you next week’ then next week comes and it never happens so it’s just about playing it by ear – they’ll be fit when they’re fit.

“Nicke Kabamba came back at Chorley and he wasn’t quite right, he got a whack which set him back straight away.

“So I’ve said to the players, I don’t want them half fit, I want them fully fit and back in the team.

“I’d rather have a fully fit player in a few weeks time than a half fit player for the next five or six weeks.

“Thankfully for Gime [Toure] and Luke James they’re the only two recognised strikers that we’ve got at the minute but both of them are playing out of their skin.