Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said Saturday's goalless draw with Southend felt like a win.

Pools had to play almost all of the second half, as well as six minutes of added time, with 10 men after captain Luke Waterfall was sent off for what referee Paul Marsden deemed a second bookable offence.

Chances were few and far between in what was a cagey, well-contested first half although Adam Campbell went within a whisker of opening the scoring on the stroke of half time when his venomous free-kick struck the inside of the post and cannonned out.

However, the hosts were made to dig their heels in after Waterfall was given his marching orders, with midfielder Jack Hunter doing an adept job after being asked to drop back into the heart of defence.

Manager Darren Sarll was delighted with his players spirit after what he termed a "ridiculous" red card. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools continued to take the game to the visitors and it wasn't until Southend boss Kevin Maher turned to his bench that the Shrimpers looked like scoring, with substitutes Jack Bridge and Noor Husin both going close.

Josh Walker, signed this summer from Burton Albion, missed a presentable opportunity as the clock ticked down, glancing a header past Joel Dixon's post, while wing-back Gus Scott-Morris lashed an effort inches wide of the upright.

Pools survived a late goalmouth scramble and held on to a point, securing their second successive clean sheet in the process.

"It feels like a win," Sarll said.

"I don't think there would have been a soul in the ground who didn't feel like our guys gave it everything they had.

"I thought we showed a lot of the qualities of the people that now represent our football club.

"I thought we were the better team in the first half - only just, but I thought we were the better one.

"I thought we were the more likely one to score.

"In the second half, after Luke was dismissed, I thought we saw the real people that we've got here.

"That's a nice warm fuzzy feeling, because I think we've got some very, very special people here."

Sarll, who was taking charge of his first competitive game at Victoria Park, now the Prestige Group Stadium after new naming rights were agreed, blasted the decision to send Luke Waterfall off as "ridiculous".

The captain was booked for dissent at the end of the first half after the referee gave Southend a throw-in when Waterfall felt it should have been awarded to his side; Sarll said afterwards that the man in the middle admitted he got it wrong.

Waterfall can have had fewer complaints about his second yellow, which was brandished five minutes into the second half.

After getting away with a tug on Harry Cardwell, he hauled his strike partner Josh Walker to the floor and was given his marching orders, leaving Pools to survive 40 minutes, plus another six added, with 10 men.

"I thought the sending off was ridiculous," Sarll said.

"The referee admitted to me at half time that he made a mistake.

"Luke's reaction is based on the mistake that was made, it was obvious.

"Luke's been booked for a refereeing mistake which, to me, is just carnage."

After a monumental effort to hold on to a point, Sarll and the rest of the squad enjoyed a nice moment with the supporters at full time, almost all of whom stayed behind to applaud the players.

Sarll said: "It was incredible.

"There was a lovely reception at the end, which I'm really grateful for.

"The economy of football is simple - the more people that come, the more money we can spend on players. We need to keep working together.

"When we're together, this can be a really powerful place, and that's what we're working towards."