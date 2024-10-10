"You go from scoring none to scoring loads, conceding none to conceding loads.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits he is still searching for the right balance between attack and defence ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with National League North outfit Brackley Town.

Sarll has often been criticised for being too defensively-minded and supporters let their frustration show after the boss left both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season, on the bench for the second week running as Pools went 2-0 down at home to Sutton last Saturday.

However, Sarll wasted little time in looking to change things, introducing both Grey and Dieseruvwe before the break - albeit Dieseruvwe replaced a stricken Gary Madine, so it can be marked down as an enforced change - while Anthony Mancini and Nicky Featherstone came on at half time.

Pools burst into life in an attacking sense, scoring four second half goals to end a run of over six hours without one at home and turn the game on its head.

Yet Sarll was frustrated with his side's defending and has hinted that he does not believe the attacking approach sections of the fanbase demand is sustainable.

Pools have, for the most part, been much-improved at the back this season, with Sarll's side keeping five clean sheets in 13 matches.

Even so, Pools have conceded three goals in a single game on three separate occasions this term and were unusually stretched at the back against Sutton.

At the other end, Pools remain one of the league's lowest scorers but last weekend's second half, when Sarll fielded Dieseruvwe, Grey, Mancini and the impressive Luke Charman in the same side, was a reminder of what they can do in an attacking sense.

Supporters might have been thrilled to see their side score four goals in a heart-stopping second half but Sarll said after the game that he hated how his side defended.

The under pressure Pools boss now faces a precarious balancing act as his side look to build on last Saturday's much-needed victory.

Fans are keen to see their team attack - after all, Mani Dieseruvwe scored 23 league goals last season - but Sarll is equally eager to ensure his side rediscover the defensive stability that saw them make a strong start to the campaign.

Pools are certainly not the finished article, but there is hope that Saturday's showing will provide a springboard for Sarll's hitherto struggling side to kick on.

And the embattled boss admits he is still searching for the perfect formula as he looks to unlock his side's goalscoring potential while suring things up at the back.

"Always, it's almost a never ending puzzle," he said.

"You go from scoring none to scoring loads, conceding none to conceding loads.

"That's part of the campaign and it depends on things like form, availability, momentum and so on.

"I just didn't like how vulnerable we were on the counter-attack on Saturday, I think that's something we need to be really mindful of.

"We need to look at how we organise set-plays and restarts and what roles players are fulfilling in those moments.

"There was some really poor play in the first 20 minutes, it wasn't like we were getting opened up left, right and centre.

"It was, we have a corner and 30 seconds later the ball is in the back of our net, that was disappointing.

"Those things are manageable and coachable, but they're things that we have to address for sure."