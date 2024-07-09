Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits that his summer recruitment has been based on his side lining up in either a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation next season.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss has taken his time in the transfer window but has secured four new faces as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging towards the top end of the National League.

Versatile attacker Luke Charman, reliable and workmanlike midfielders Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron and forward Adam Campbell, who won promotion to League One with Crawley last term, have all agreed deals at Victoria Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshingly, Sarll's recruitment strategy appears to have a clear focus, a welcome change from the more scattergun approach favoured by some previous regimes, with the new manager focusing on signing athletic, industrious and experienced players, with three of the new quartet also arriving with links to the local area.

Sarll admits his summer recruitment has been conducted with a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation in mind.

Pools began last season under John Askey with a back three but switched to a more conventional four following the appointment of Kevin Phillips; supporters will not need reminding of when Phillips opted to revert to a three again and Pools were hammered 7-1 at local rivals Gateshead.

Sarll's squad is still in need of fleshing out - the boss professes to prefer working with small groups but, with seven subs allowed in the league next term, Pools will still need some strength in depth - but appears to have a strong core capable of being competitive.

Sarll has added more pace to his side, with Campbell and Charman expected to play an important role in leading his trademark press, while, in Sheron and Hunter, he will hope to have solved at least some of the problems his side faced in midfield last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks as though Pools, who are still in need of a goalkeeper, are set to line up with a back four next season - in all likelihood, David Ferguson, Tom Parkes, Luke Waterfall and Dan Dodds or Louis Stephenson - with Sheron and Hunter providing a solid platform at the base of midfield.

Providing Pools keep hold of their talismanic frontman, Mani Dieseruvwe is a shoo-in to lead the line again, with Joe Grey, Adam Campbell and Luke Charman set to complete a frontline full of pace and intent.

And while Sarll seems to have a clear picture of what his side's shape might look like on August 10th, he insists he's more concerned with establishing a number of core principles ahead of the new campaign.

"The recruitment's been around a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big thing with this stage of the year is principles, standards and values.

"No matter what the structure of the system is, the purpose and principles of play should never change.

"It's just about embedding that and what that looks like in any shape and any system.

"We don't know if one of the players is going to have flu the night before the opening game, we don't know if someone is going to get injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything now is about principles that will never change, it doesn't matter how we wrap it up and send it down the tunnel.