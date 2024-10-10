"Let me tell you, the answer in your seat is a lot different than when you're standing in that technical area.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits it is up to Lennie Lawrence when and whether or not he joins him in the dugout.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence, who turns 77 in December, had a brief spell in caretaker charge of Pools last season and worked as assistant to Kevin Phillips.

However, he returned to an advisory role after Sarll's appointment but has ventured down from the directors box to the dugout in recent weeks, leading to speculation about what that might mean for the under pressure Pools boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarll had a close relationship with the late Glenn Roeder, who acted as an advisor to him while he was in charge at Stevenage, and told the Hartlepool Mail he was delighted to be able to call on Lawrence's experience.

Lawrence, who led Middlesbrough to the Premier League, has joined Sarll in the dugout with increasing regularity in recent weeks.

It is perhaps the manner and timing of Lawrence's appearances down on the touchline that has aroused suspicion on the terraces.

When things were going well at the start of the season Lawrence, who is one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games and was one of the original 20 Premier League bosses, remained in the background.

However, following a slump in form, the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager started to appear in the dugout with increasing regularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks, Lawrence has started the game watching from a higher vantage point but has joined Sarll for the second half, just like he did during last weekend's game against Sutton as Pools engineered a remarkable turnaround to win at home for the first time this season.

Sarll admits he is always keen to learn from Lawrence and leaves the decision as to when and whether he appears on the touchline up to the 76-year-old.

"It's Lennie's preference," he said.

"I think when you've been in the game as long as Lennie has, he has a right to that.

"He can watch the first half with a little more emotional control from an elevated position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no one else on that bench who has stood in a technical area more than me, other than Lennie Lawrence.

"He has that lovely feel of what it's actually like to stand there.

"I know as football fans - not necessarily Hartlepool fans, but football fans in general - we all think we have the answer.

"Let me tell you, the answer in your seat is a lot different than when you're standing in that technical area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The armchair coach can have these thoughts without consequence, there's always an action or consequence to our thoughts and what we decide to do. It's a lot different.

"Lennie gets that. He gets that balance between being detached and present."