"Let me tell you, the answer in your seat is a lot different than when you're standing in that technical area.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits Lennie Lawrence "has a right" to decide when he heads down to dugout
Lawrence, who turns 77 in December, had a brief spell in caretaker charge of Pools last season and worked as assistant to Kevin Phillips.
However, he returned to an advisory role after Sarll's appointment but has ventured down from the directors box to the dugout in recent weeks, leading to speculation about what that might mean for the under pressure Pools boss.
Sarll had a close relationship with the late Glenn Roeder, who acted as an advisor to him while he was in charge at Stevenage, and told the Hartlepool Mail he was delighted to be able to call on Lawrence's experience.
It is perhaps the manner and timing of Lawrence's appearances down on the touchline that has aroused suspicion on the terraces.
When things were going well at the start of the season Lawrence, who is one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games and was one of the original 20 Premier League bosses, remained in the background.
However, following a slump in form, the former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager started to appear in the dugout with increasing regularity.
In recent weeks, Lawrence has started the game watching from a higher vantage point but has joined Sarll for the second half, just like he did during last weekend's game against Sutton as Pools engineered a remarkable turnaround to win at home for the first time this season.
Sarll admits he is always keen to learn from Lawrence and leaves the decision as to when and whether he appears on the touchline up to the 76-year-old.
"It's Lennie's preference," he said.
"I think when you've been in the game as long as Lennie has, he has a right to that.
"He can watch the first half with a little more emotional control from an elevated position.
"There's no one else on that bench who has stood in a technical area more than me, other than Lennie Lawrence.
"He has that lovely feel of what it's actually like to stand there.
"I know as football fans - not necessarily Hartlepool fans, but football fans in general - we all think we have the answer.
"Let me tell you, the answer in your seat is a lot different than when you're standing in that technical area.
"The armchair coach can have these thoughts without consequence, there's always an action or consequence to our thoughts and what we decide to do. It's a lot different.
"Lennie gets that. He gets that balance between being detached and present."
