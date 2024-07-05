Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admitted that "some, not all" of his players had returned for pre-season in a satisfactory condition.

The gap between the last National League campaign and the upcoming one is unusually long this year, with Pools concluding the previous season on April 20th and not getting the new one underway until August 10th.

That means the Pools squad, who returned for pre-season testing on Friday, enjoyed two months off.

Kevin Phillips, who was replaced by Sarll a week after last season ended, often bemoaned his side's lack of fitness last term and there were times when Pools looked a bit lacklustre and leggy, winning just two midweek matches all campaign.

Sarll admitted that only some of his squad had returned for pre-season in satisfactory condition but conceded that he was happy for his players to make the most of the summer break.

Sarll's unique brand of football, which is built on a relentless press all over the pitch, will require Pools to be much fitter this time around and the new boss has promised to put his players through their paces in pre-season.

He, naturally, had hoped his squad would return from their summer break in good condition and, while he was pleased with some of his players, he conceded he was happy for others to have made the most of a well-earned break.

"Some of them, some of them, not all of them," he said after being asked if he was satisfied with the condition in which his players had returned.

"I do think we go over the top with how they come back now.

"For 10 months they really, really abuse their bodies, they really do.

"They do need that break.

"I've never been a huge fan of these really in-depth off-season programmes, I think they should be allowed to have that mental and physical rest.

"There's always this notion that, when players aren't fit enough, it's the manager's fault.

"They're professional footballers, they're grown men, take some responsibility.

"Take some responsibility for your body composition, for the mentality that drives running.

"I've watched Nicky Featherstone for the last 48 hours absolutely give everything as a 35-year-old.

"That's his mentality, that's his drive and desire.

"You've got to live like a professional.

"What do they do when they leave the club? I'm not their dad, I'm not their funny uncle, they're professional footballers.