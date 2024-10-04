Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits he has never spent so much time working on set-pieces throughout his managerial career as he has done at Pools of late.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Sarll's side are the National League's second lowest scorers and are desperate for a goal at home ahead of this weekend's visit of in-form Sutton, with Pools scoring just once in their first six games at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Pools are looking to end a run of four games without scoring on Saturday and, given the considerable height in their side, set-pieces should be one of their best routes to goal.

However, Pools have largely been disappointing from free-kicks and corners so far this term, although there were signs of improvement during last week's defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Pools haven't scored from a set-piece all season but Sarll insists he has been redoubling his efforts to end their drought.

With the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Gary Madine, Luke Waterfall, Tom Parkes and Billy Sass-Davies crowding the box, it's a real surprise Pools have taken so long to open their account from set-pieces this season.

Having scored just seven goals in their first 12 matches this term, supporters won't much care how Pools fashion their next goal but there's no doubt that fans are running low on patience.

Sarll has refused to panic but has made a string of changes in a bid to help his side rediscover their goalscoring touch, switching to a 3-5-2 ahead of last week's defeat to Rochdale before dropping both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season, at the weekend.

Indeed, none of the XI named in the side for Saturday's trip to Gloucestershire had scored a goal all season but Sarll is working hard to end his side's drought.

Pools have hit the first man or harmlessly floated the ball to the back post from far too many of their corners this season, with Sarll spending more and more time on the training ground to ensure it isn't too long before his side find the mark from a set-piece.

"We're working so hard," he said.

"I've never spent so long on set-plays in all of my career.

"I thought we were much better on Saturday, Luke (Waterfall) had two really good chances.

"We were far stronger from crosses coming into the box and that was because we had more players getting into the box, but also the type of players getting into the box.

"I think (Greg) Sloggett does it really well from deep, he's very aggressive, very dynamic and he's got so many good athletic attributes.

"That's something we want him to do a little bit more, we want him to get into the box a little bit more, we think he can become a real good goal threat for us.

"We've worked very, very hard.

"On Saturday, we found a much better consistency in our delivery and a much better consistency in the timing of our runs.

"The two things will align eventually and hopefully we'll be off and running."