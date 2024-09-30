Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll says something "has to change" after Pools failed to score for the fourth game in a row, losing 1-0 to promotion-chasing Forest Green Rovers.

Sarll left Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season, Joe Grey, who notched a career-best 13 and has scored three times already this term, and creative midfielder Anthony Mancini on the bench for the trip to The New Lawn.

Indeed, the side that started in Gloucestershire had not scored a single goal between them this season.

While Pools have been generally impressive at the back, conceding just 11 goals in their first 12 games, Sarll's side have been a blunt instrument at the other end of the pitch and are the National League's second lowest scorers.

Sarll made changes in forward areas for the trip to Forest Green but Pools failed to score for the fourth game in a row.

The pressure is beginning to mount on Sarll, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated.

The embattled boss vowed to go back to the approach that served him so well at the start of the season after making a string of changes to his side in a bid to add more goals.

Saturday's XI featured three defensive-minded midfielders and while Pools were much-improved from their midweek mauling at the hands of Rochdale, chances were still at a relative premium.

Sarll admits that Pools simply have to start scoring if they're to begin climbing the National League table.

"We're never, ever going to have the most expensively assembled squad," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"You've got to commit to something and we've committed to trying to keep clean sheets.

"We think we've made it as easy as possible for our offensive line to win these games because we only ever, really, concede one.

"What we need at the minute is a Luke Waterfall goal off his kneecap, we just need one to break that cycle.

"Four games without a goal, we're not going anywhere.

"That has to change."