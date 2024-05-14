Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has assured fans that the board are set to provide him with a "strong enough resource" to help Pools compete next season.

Sections of supporters have felt disheartened, disillusioned and discouraged by the fact that Pools perhaps don't have the financial muscle to compete with some of the richest sides in the league.

However, recent years have shown that money isn't everything in the fifth tier of English football - consider Altrincham's fourth-placed finish this season.

Sarll, who led Woking - not a side renowned for having one of the league's biggest budgets - to the play-offs two years ago will need backing from the board if he is to be successful in the North East, with the Pools squad in need of a makeover this summer.

Sarll is confident he can count on the backing of the board this summer.

Pools had the league's fifth highest average attendance last term and so there is, understandably, an expectation among fans that their side be challenging towards the top end of the table.

And Sarll insists he has the resources he needs to help Pools push for promotion.

"What the board have put in front of me is a strong enough resource for us to improve, to get better, and to, hopefully, compete," he said.

"I really believe that, I want to reassure them (the fans) of that.

"I know what happens in a football season, I know about the different reactions on the best and worst days.

"We're so committed and enthused to try and produce that team, that Hartlepool team that everyone believes in and really wants to get behind.

"There will be times when we're in credit, and there will be times when we're out of credit, and that's what a team is.

"This should be the hardest place to come to - for 20-odd games, this has got to be our home, and it's got to feel like our home, and it's got to be the worst place that any team ever comes to.