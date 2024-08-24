"We can be critical of the 96 minutes but we should also be complimentary of that late effort to get the equaliser.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said his side were "absolutely garbage" for most of their 1-1 draw with Wealdstone.

Mani Dieseruvwe's 98th minute equaliser - his first goal of the new season - cancelled out Micah Obiero's first half opener as Pools preserved their unbeaten record.

And while the late goal meant there was a good feeling around the Prestige Group Stadium at full time, it was a less than vintage performance from the hosts who struggled to get to grips with a Wealdstone side who arrived in the North East on a run of three successive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarll made two changes at half time and later said he felt he got his team selection wrong but Pools were second best for large parts of the contest.

Sarll blasted his side's performance but hailed their character and attitude after the draw with Wealdstone.

Sarll's substitutions did make an impact, with experienced pair Nicky Featherstone and Kieron Freeman as well as debutants Darren Robinson and Greg Sloggett helping the hosts gain some control in the second half.

However, Pools could have had few complaints had referee Dale Baines not allowed the game to continue beyond the seven additional minutes as Dieseruvwe rescued a point after latching onto Joel Dixon's hopeful ball upfield.

"I thought we were absolutely garbage until 87 minutes when we connected for the first time," Sarll said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted with the players. Do we want a team that goes to the end and we acclaim their character and their never say die attitude? Sure.

"I just thought that the first half performance was that bad, even though I thought the second half was better, that it drags down the whole 90.

"It was a swift blow to the nose, but they responded.

"We all know we have to be a lot better."

Sarll felt he got his team selection wrong as Pools struggled to make any sort of impression in the first half.

The boss made two changes from the midweek win over Tamworth as skipper Luke Waterfall returned from suspension and Anthony Mancini replaced Nicky Featherstone; after versatile forward Luke Charman was ruled out for at least a month, Pools still appear to be searching for his replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The XI that did take to the field struggled to click and that was reflected in a number of attempts by Sarll to change the shape as well as two half time substitutions.

"In the first half, I got the team selection wrong," he said.

"I pick the team, the team goes out there in that dynamic; the dynamic of the team was all wrong.

"That's on Darren Sarll, that's Darren Sarll's problem.

"The great thing about that is we have subs to remedy that scenario and I thought the introduction of more regainers of the ball gave us a greater chance of holding onto territory a lot longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though we never played particularly smoothly, I felt Freeman and Featherstone helped us and Sloggett and Robinson gave us that little bit of extra energy."

It was a memorable afternoon for veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone, who played his 418th game for Pools and became the club's fifth highest appearance maker of all time.

His half time introduction changed the pattern of the contest, with his consummate calmness and composure helping Pools get a foot on the ball.

Sarll was full of praise for the metronomic midfielder, hailing his influence both on and off the pitch.

He said: "He's incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's Nicky Featherstone come sun, rain or howling gales, he's such a reliable player.

"You know exactly what he does, and that's a big thing.

"He's got that courage to get on the ball and play and I thought he had a big impact.

"A fantastic man and a brilliant, brilliant player."

No one was more relieved following the last minute leveller than Mani Dieseruvwe, who opened his account for the new campaign right at the death.

The 29-year-old has had a considerable weight of expectation on his shoulders after bagging 25 goals last term but has taken some time to get going under Darren Sarll; in truth, he's been largely starved of opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the frontman took the game by the scruff of the neck as the clock ticked down and would have scored sooner had it not been for a string of saves from Wealdstone's Archie Matthews.

Sarll was delighted with the equaliser, sprinting off down the touchline after Dieseruvwe poked the ball beyond the sprawling Stones stopper, and hailed the impact of the talismanic frontman.

"I don't think eight points from four games is too bad a return," he said.

"We've got to put today in context, we've had a team that's played poorly but gone to the end and snatched a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can be critical of the 96 minutes but we should also be complimentary of that late effort to get the equaliser.

"I thought Mani could have had two or three.

"He's been brilliant and I've got no doubt he will continue to flourish."