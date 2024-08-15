Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll confirms captain Luke Waterfall has not trained so far this week
The 34-year-old, who was given the armband this summer, limped off 70 minutes into last weekend's battling 1-0 win over Yeovil on the opening day of the new National League season.
The veteran defender has formed an integral part of the Pools defence since his January arrival, establishing a formidable partnership with Tom Parkes and helping his keep four clean sheets in their last 10 games.
However, Sarll admitted that the former Lincoln, Shrewsbury and Grimsby defender was a doubt for the visit of well-fancied Southend after missing training all week.
Pools do have defensive cover in the form of new signing Billy Sass-Davies, who replaced Waterfall in Somerset, and Manny Onariase, although news of Waterfall's potential absence will still likely come as a real blow to Pools.
"Luke hasn't trained so far this week, that's the truth behind him," Sarll said.
"Has he still got a chance for Saturday? Yes he has got a chance.
"If he can't get himself out on the training pitch tomorrow, then it'll be highly unlikely that he'll be involved on Saturday."
Sarll was able to provide a positive update on central-defensive partner Tom Parkes, who looked to be struggling right at the death in the West Country.
He said: "Tom's fine, no problem.
"He's trained very well this week."
