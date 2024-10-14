Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said the decision to substitute skipper Luke Waterfall after only 53 minutes on Saturday was a tactical one.

The 34-year-old endured a difficult afternoon to compound what's been a challenging start to the new season and was hooked eight minutes into the second half as Pools drew 1-1 with National League North side Brackley in the FA Cup.

The veteran defender has fond memories of England's most famous cup competition having been an integral part of the Lincoln and Grimsby sides that reached the quarter-finals.

However, Saturday was very much a day to forget for the Pools captain, who struggled to get to grips with Brackley's lively forward line as Morgan Roberts, Danny Newton and Scott Pollock ran the home side's defence ragged in the first half.

Sarll admitted the decision to substitute his captain was a tactical one.

Pools were fortunate to make it to the break only one goal down and Sarll didn't wait too long before making a triple change, with Roshaun Mathurin and Nicky Featherstone introduced while Billy Sass-Davies replaced the struggling skipper.

Having been appointed captain in the summer, Waterfall was sent off twice in his first four appearances this term and has been unable to rediscover the form that made him one of his side's most important players last season.

Billy Sass-Davies helped tighten things up at the back after his introduction and the sense among supporters is that the 24-year-old was unfortunate not to be in Sarll's starting XI.

Signed in the summer, the former Crewe, Yeovil and Boreham Wood defender was expected to be a back-up to the more experienced pair of Waterfall and Tom Parkes but has had more opportunities than he might have bargained for, making 11 appearances.

His assured performances have been in stark contrast to Waterfall's recent struggles and there are increasing calls for Sass-Davies to replace the skipper in the side.

It's clear that Sarll has a lot of faith in Waterfall's experience and leadership so it was perhaps telling that he substituted the skipper on Saturday, with the boss confirming it was a tactical decision rather than anything to do with an injury.

"It was tactical," he said.

"We wanted to try and improve our performance.

"Our defenders spent a lot of time with the ball at their feet.

"Luke Waterfall is a wonderful, destructive and committed central-defender.

"I wouldn't have said - and I'm sure he'd be fine with me saying this - that construction with the ball would be one of his strengths.

"We needed someone that would step in and take a risk.

"Billy, with his background, being a little bit younger and having come through academies and represented Wales, I felt he was better suited to the situation."