Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has confirmed that defender Dan Dodds is set to start tomorrow's trip to West Auckland Town.

Pools continue their pre-season preparations with a visit to the Northern League outfit, with Sarll set to field a side including a mix of first-teamers and trialists.

Dodds, who has been out of action since August 26th after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury, has been edging closer to a return throughout the summer.

At this stage the 23-year-old, who is determined to be fit in time for the National League's return on August 10th, appears to be ahead of schedule after Sarll confirmed that the versatile defender is set to feature from the start on Saturday.

Defender Dan Dodds is set to make his long-awaited return against West Auckland Town on Saturday.

"Dan Dodds will definitely start the game tomorrow - unless he falls ill overnight," he said.

"I can tell everyone now, Dan Dodds is driving his own standards right now, and those standards are very, very high.

"I don't think he's missed one minute of pre-season training to date.

"He has got over a huge psychological hurdle very, very early on in terms of those contact and confrontation situations in training.

"You won't really hear me compliment an individual, I think the sum of the parts is more important, but I think that Dan Dodds has been hugely impressive in the first few weeks.

"That's testament to him and Danny (O'Connor, physio) and their work over the summer.

"Dan Dodds' courage, bravery and attitude towards the first two weeks has been exemplary.

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing him play tomorrow."