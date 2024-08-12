Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has confirmed that teenage forward Joe Aungiers has suffered a broken wrist.

The 17-year-old caught the eye with a string of assured cameos in pre-season and was particularly impressive in the win over Sunderland under-21s, creating the third goal.

Aungiers had been set to feature in the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to Yeovil but, after breaking his wrist in a training ground fall the day before Pools were due to travel, is now likely to be out for at least a month.

"It's very sad for Joe," Sarll said.

The teenage forward had been set to travel to Somerset after an impressive pre-season but broke his wrist following a fall in training. Picture by Frank Reid.

"During Thursday's training session, he had an innocuous fall and has broken his wrist.

"He's been to the hospital - Danny O'Connor was fabulous looking after him.

"It's a shame for Joe because he would've been in the matchday squad today, that would've been an experience he could remember forever.

"It's far too short notice to put a time frame on it - I would've thought a month or two for a broken wrist but it just depends how bad it is.

"He's a young lad and we need to make sure we do the right thing."