Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll confirms Joe Aungiers set for spell on the sidelines after breaking his wrist in training

By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:56 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has confirmed that teenage forward Joe Aungiers has suffered a broken wrist.

The 17-year-old caught the eye with a string of assured cameos in pre-season and was particularly impressive in the win over Sunderland under-21s, creating the third goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aungiers had been set to feature in the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to Yeovil but, after breaking his wrist in a training ground fall the day before Pools were due to travel, is now likely to be out for at least a month.

"It's very sad for Joe," Sarll said.

The teenage forward had been set to travel to Somerset after an impressive pre-season but broke his wrist following a fall in training. Picture by Frank Reid.The teenage forward had been set to travel to Somerset after an impressive pre-season but broke his wrist following a fall in training. Picture by Frank Reid.
The teenage forward had been set to travel to Somerset after an impressive pre-season but broke his wrist following a fall in training. Picture by Frank Reid.

"During Thursday's training session, he had an innocuous fall and has broken his wrist.

"He's been to the hospital - Danny O'Connor was fabulous looking after him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a shame for Joe because he would've been in the matchday squad today, that would've been an experience he could remember forever.

"It's far too short notice to put a time frame on it - I would've thought a month or two for a broken wrist but it just depends how bad it is.

"He's a young lad and we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877