"I think he's shown he's going to be a hugely, hugely important player for us.

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hailed the performance of Greg Sloggett after the Irish midfielder impressed on his first start for Pools during Saturday's goalless draw with Braintree.

While it might have been another frustrating afternoon for Pools, who are still to win at home this season and had skipper Luke Waterfall sent off for the second time in three matches, there were a number of positives for Sarll's side.

Foremost among them was Sloggett's assured showing as the 28-year-old caught the eye on his first start for his new team.

The broad-shouldered, box-to-box midfielder replaced the suspended Jack Hunter with aplomb and was one of the outstanding performers as Pools secured a point despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men.

Midfielder Greg Sloggett impressed with a dominant display on his first start for Pools.

It's been a stop-start beginning to life in the North East for Sloggett, who made his name in his homeland thanks to impressive spells with University College Dublin, Derry City and, in particular, Dundalk, where he played 160 times and made 16 Europa League appearances.

He found his opportunities limited after crossing the Irish Sea to test himself in England and was reduced to just one start and one substitute appearance during a brief spell with Cheltenham towards the back end of last season.

Determined to prove himself, Sloggett signed for Pools earlier this summer and made a fast start to his career, creating two of the goals in the thumping pre-season with over South Shields.

However, after a bright start to the warm-up game with Sunderland under-21s in July, Sloggett sustained an ankle injury and was seen leaving the Prestige Group Stadium on crutches.

He's since worked his way back towards full fitness and made two promising substitute appearances before announcing himself with an outstanding showing in the stalemate with Braintree.

Even after Pools were reduced to 10 men, the midfielder continued to dominate in the engine room and created a number of promising moments thanks to a series of determined driving runs; strong, powerful and full of running, it's not hard to see why Sloggett was such a hit in the Emerald Isle.

Flanked by excellent performances from the metronomic Nicky Featherstone and the tireless Nathan Sheron, who demonstrated his considerable versatility by playing three different positions, Pools won the midfield battle and were able to control the contest in spite of their numerical disadvantage.

Sarll was delighted with the performance of Sloggett and is tipping the tenacious midfielder to achieve big things during his time at Pools.

"He's probably a tad quicker, maybe, than the other three," Sarll said.

"He's got some really underappreciated technical attributes, he's very good with the ball.

"I thought he was excellent - it was a weird dilemma because, when we went down to 10, I didn't think Greg would be able to manage more than an hour.

"For Nathan to be able to go and fill in defensively as brilliantly as he always does - he's a manager's dream, Sheron - gave me time to be able to assess the next move and see how strong Greg looked.

"We're still working with lads like Gary (Madine), Anthony (Mancini) and Kieron (Freeman) to get them to where we'd like them to be, so it is a bit of a balancing act.

"Greg just looked like he was fine, he looked so strong and powerful out there.

"I'm sure he'll be sore well into next week but he's getting closer and closer to the optimal condition we want him in.

"I think he's shown he's going to be a hugely, hugely important player for us.

"I think he's got goals in him because of those powerful runs he can produce - there's more to come but we're delighted with him."