"If you have that lovely thread of feeling through your team, that is when the magic stuff happens.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll was delighted with how hard his side battled in Saturday's 1-0 win over Yeovil.

It took Pools a mammoth 11 hours to make it to Somerset but less than 15 minutes for the visitors to pick up their first yellow card when Tom Parkes flew into a sliding challenge to halt a Yeovil counter-attack.

The combative Nathan Sheron continued to set the tone with a series of strong tackles, taking out Glovers full-back Alex Whittle and becoming the next man to find himself in referee David Rock's notebook.

Joe Grey received a yellow card for stopping a threatening Yeovil move in the second half while Adam Campbell was booked after wasting time - and winding up the home support - down by the corner flag.

The new boss, who picked up a late yellow card for his touchline protestations, was delighted with his side's fighting spirit in Somerset. Picture by Frank Reid.

Manager Darren Sarll, who is renowned for wearing his heart on his sleeve, became the last man to incur the wrath of David Rock when he was shown a yellow card for his touchline protestations in added time.

For the most part, Pools outmuscled, outfought and outbattled their opponents; it might not have always been the prettiest, but it was effective.

What's more, Sarll's side proved they have the quality to unlock defences, with debutant Jack Hunter's superb winning goal from the edge of the box coming after a fluid move involving Mani Dieseruvwe, Luke Charman and Adam Campbell.

It was a telling insight into what Pools fans can expect this season; above all, Sarll values grit, determination and discipline and is determined to win games through guts, fight and desire, with a sprinkling of quality thrown in.

Even after a nightmarish journey down to Huish Park, Pools looked up for the fight and were able to stifle their opponents, who came into the game still riding the crest of a wave of momentum following their promotion from the National League South.

It was telling that Yeovil manager Mark Cooper, who played for Pools in the 90s, and frustrated forward Frank Nouble both hinted at the combativeness and physicality of Sarll's side in their post-match interviews.

The general consensus is that Pools have been too nice for too long but, based on Saturday's evidence, it seems there is little danger of them making that same mistake again this season under new management.

"Five bookings, I was one of them - I'll fight," Sarll said.

"There's definitely a togetherness and will, and I think that comes from recruitment.

"I want them to care about their job, I want them to care about what the end looks like and what the now looks like. I want them to care. I want them to care about me, I want to care about them.

"If you have that lovely thread of feeling through your team, that is when the magic stuff happens.

"When you've got that, whatever situation we're in - whether we've got loads of players, no players, loads of money, no money, whether we're in good form or out of form - you can always bring it back around because you've got people who actually care about what they're doing.

"There's nothing more endearing to any human being than a trier, someone who gives themself to someone else.

"We talk about it a lot. I am under no illusions as to how difficult my job is and I need them - I've told them - to care about me.

"The connection of the team, the teamship, was really nice to watch.

"Sometimes, when you see that, you can almost see and smell good energy. You can see and smell bad energy, I've had times in my career where it's at the end and it does smell bad, it's rotten to the core.

"We had that whiff of positivity and we're all in it together."