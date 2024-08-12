Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said his side's "teamship" was what pleased him most following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools got their new National League campaign underway with all three points thanks to a disciplined, determined and hard-working display against newly-promoted Yeovil, one of Sarll's former sides.

Although the home side dominated the ball for large parts of the game, Pools pretty much always felt like they were in control of the contest and the Glovers found it hard to play through their well-organised opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was little in the way of goalmouth action for either side in the first half, although Luke Charman blasted a half-volley well over Southampton loanee Ollie Wright's crossbar on the stroke of half time.

Sarll praised his side's "teamship" after Pools began their National League campaign with a hard-fought win over Yeovil. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools, who endured an 11 hour coach journey to the West Country and were forced to cancel a planned stop to train and prepare for the game, with assistant Carl Dickinson leading a makeshift session in a motorway service station instead, started to turn the screw in the second half.

The visitors were rewarded for their pressure after 65 minutes when debutant Jack Hunter lashed home a venomous strike from the edge of the box following a fluid move involving Mani Dieseruvwe, Luke Charman and Adam Campbell, who showed impressive presence of mind to pick out the new man.

Yeovil upped the ante in search of an equaliser but, in truth, created very little in the way of clear cut chances. Captain Matt Worthington's speculative strike, which proved comfortable for Joel Dixon, was the closest the Glovers came as the clock ticked over to 90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after referee David Rock added on seven minutes of injury time, a presentable opportunity fell the way of substitute Harvey Greenslade after Dixon, something of a surprise inclusion in goal, fumbled a cross after colliding with Manny Onariase. Fortunately for Pools, the 20-year-old fired his effort over the bar with what proved to be pretty much the last kick of the game.

Other than that one late scare, Pools were fairly comfortable and impressed the 238 travelling fans with their combativeness - the referee administered six yellow cards, including one for Darren Sarll - tenacity, industry and organisation.

Sarll, likewise, was pleased with his side's spirited showing and hailed their togetherness and "teamship" after Pools got off to a winning start for just the fourth time in the last 17 years.

"I thought the connection between the players was really strong," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That translates in football terms to distances tactically and start points.

"The way they implement information, all of those things.

"I loved the way they looked after each other.

"To me, the word mate is to be in service of someone else, rather than for your own benefit.

"To be a teammate, you've got to be in service of your teammates and what they need in that moment. The teamship was what stood out to me.

"There was a really good block in the first half on the edge of the box, Billy Sass-Davies with a brilliant header at the end from a corner. I thought there were so many moments where the definition of mate became central to the thinking of the players.

"We've got a good side, defensively our organisation is strong and technically, they're very competent."