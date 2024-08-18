"We went down to 10 men but we didn't give an inch away and I think that stands us in great stead.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll delighted with "incredible" home support after Southend stalemate
Almost 4,500 supporters, including a creditable 300 from Essex, packed into the Prestige Group Stadium for Sarll's first competitive home game in charge.
It might not have been one for the purists, but supporters showed their appreciation after Pools dug in to secure a battling draw despite having skipper Luke Waterfall sent off five minutes into the second half.
The hosts - and, indeed, the home fans - rallied after going down to 10 and produced a determined display to grind out a point.
Sarll, who was born in Hertfordshire and has spent most of his managerial career down south, has worked hard to establish a connection with the locals ever since his appointment in April.
Despite difficult circumstances - Sarll took over following a disappointing campaign and the controversial handling of the departure of manager Kevin Phillips was followed by the contentious decision to raise season ticket prices - the new boss has made a favourable impression in the North East.
Open, honest and straight-talking, Sarll has emphasised the recruitment of players with links to the local area and always makes a point of thanking fans for their support at the full time whistle, all of which has helped endear him to the locals.
The boss took another step in the right direction on Saturday, keeping two up front after his side were reduced to 10 men and overseeing a battling, backs to the wall display against a Southend side expected to do well this season.
"It was really positive," Sarll said.
"I've tried to embed myself into North East life.
"If you give your all, then we're all going to go home satisfied that we've done our best for our town and our team.
"I don't think anyone here would question the motivation behind what they saw today.
"We've got some fabulous people, I thought the character was incredible.
"I thought we got an incredible reception and we were well received because of that.
"We have got zero chance of doing anything at this football club if the players and the supporters are not in tandem or in line.
"If we're together, in harmony, then we've got an unbelievable chance.
"We've made this place hard to come to again.
"We went down to 10 men but we didn't give an inch away and I think that stands us in great stead.
"Numero uno on my list is seeing how deeply we can establish this relationship between the lads and the fans."
