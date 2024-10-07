"That's what we wanted - we want that goal threat from him, and he is some threat.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll was delighted with versatile attacker Luke Charman after he scored his first Pools goal during Saturday's dramatic win over Sutton.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been a frustrating start to life in the North East for the 26-year-old, who has shown flashes of what he can do but has had his progress hampered by injuries.

He announced himself to Pools fans with a blistering performance at the weekend, stooping low to score a diving header and end a run of almost seven hours without a home goal for Darren Sarll's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charman's strike proved the catalyst for a remarkable comeback as Pools overturned a two goal deficit to win at home for the first time all season and ease the pressure on the embattled boss.

Charman opened his Pools account over the weekend and caught the eye with an impressive showing.

Charman's superb showing was about far more than just his goal as he ran the Sutton back line ragged all afternoon, catching the eye with a series of determined runs and an unwavering willingness to chase long balls and even lost causes.

The frontman became Darren Sarll's first summer signing when he arrived at the beginning of July from AFC Fylde after impressing when the Coasters beat Pools 2-1 last season.

Charman, who came through the ranks at Newcastle and enjoyed a successful spell at Darlington, turned down a new deal at Mill Farm to return to the North East and sign for Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed large parts of pre-season but was passed fit enough to start the opening day trip to Yeovil, impressing as Pools started the campaign with a hard-fought win.

However, he was forced off 15 minutes into the following weekend's clash with Southend following a strong challenge from Shrimpers midfielder Cav Miley.

Charman, who can play through the middle or out wide, recovered much sooner than expected but has taken a bit of time to get back up to speed.

It's clear Sarll is a big fan of his combative approach and determination to take on his man and Charman's performance at the weekend suggests he could be about to become a big player for Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've felt for a couple of weeks that he's been on the verge of really breaking through," Sarll said.

"He's a really deep thinker, I know he won't mind me saying that.

"You've got to back Luke Charman, you've got to really back him.

"I've done that because I want to see him be a real success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His physical qualities are far superior to some of the other players in his position, both here and throughout the division.

"He was on the cusp at Forest Green last week, I thought he was really excellent.

"Today (Saturday) we saw the Luke Charman that we identified in the summer, some of his qualities are outstanding.

"When we went to Fylde last season he absolutely ran the game from wide left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's what we wanted - we want that goal threat from him, and he is some threat.

"That will do unbelievable things for Luke Charman's mentality, his confidence, the way he thinks and the way he sees the game. It'll free him up to be a bit bolder and braver.

"I'm really pleased for him. He's a hardworking lad from the area and he deserves the plaudits."