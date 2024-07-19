Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll says Nicky Featherstone is doing "fabulously well" after signing a player-coach contract in May.

Featherstone, who will turn 36 in September, acted as academy manager Ian McGuckin's assistant during his side's pre-season opener, an 8-1 win over near neighbours FC Hartlepool, and played the second half of Saturday's 3-0 win over West Auckland Town.

Despite being sixth on the all-time list of Hartlepool appearances, behind legendary names like Richie Humphreys, Watty Moore and Antony Sweeney, captaining the side for much of the memorable 2020/21 promotion campaign and dedicating himself to the club for more than a decade, the veteran midfielder has divided opinion for most of his time in the North East.

Featherstone initially left the club last summer following what was later termed a "misunderstanding" but returned in October after the Pools midfield floundered in his absence, scoring four goals in 34 appearances.

Featherstone has made 416 competitive appearances for Pools.

Even so, Pools were, at times, too easy to play against in the engine room last term with Tom Crawford and Callum Cooke, who were both regulars alongside Featherstone, released at the end of the season.

Featherstone, however, was offered a new deal, penning a "transitional" player-coach contract that will see him support new signings Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron and Greg Sloggett in midfield while making his first steps into coaching.

A new role for Featherstone, who is due a testimonial at Victoria Park, was one of a number of changes to manager Darren Sarll's backroom staff, with former Port Vale, Stoke and Yeovil defender Carl Dickinson signing up as his assistant.

And Sarll, who was in the dugout for the first time during Saturday's visit to historic West Auckland Town, is delighted with the progress of his new look backroom staff.

"What we don't give Nicky enough credit for is his role last year," he said.

"He came out of not training anywhere to playing pretty much every game thereafter without any sort of preparation at 35-years-old.

"I think he deserves a huge amount of credit for doing that, I don't know many players who could do that at any age.

"I think it's important this year that we give him a good pre-season, just to give him the best chance of being able to provide for our needs during games, from the start or from the subs bench, however we're going to use him.

"I think he's starting to get used to the 8am staff meetings, which were a bit of a shock to the system for him.

"He's doing fabulously well.

"Once his playing time settles down during pre-season, I would expect him to do more and more coaching in the season.

"What we forget about these senior players is the influence they have on the environment, and Nicky's influence on training, his standards, demands and the example he sets - to me, he's already coaching.

"He's been fantastic and I've very much enjoyed getting to know him.

"Carl is an exceptional staff member, he has so many strings to his bow, combined with his character and his playing background.

"I'm not sure there are too many assistant managers in the country that would be able to do what he does, at the level he does it.

"He's been excellent. So have all the other staff.

"The big test is in front of us, not behind us, and that's where our level of work will be tested the most."