Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is hoping to harness the home support at Victoria Park this season.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss is set to take charge of his first competitive home game on Saturday when well-fancied Southend make the long trip up from Essex.

Victoria Park is renowned as one of the most atmospheric grounds in the National League, with Pools boasting the fifth highest home attendance last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it has lacked some of its home comforts in recent years, with a succession of Pools sides struggling to meet the demands of the expectant fanbase.

Sarll is determined to maximise the backing of the boisterous home support this season. Picture by Will Matthews.

Sarll has worked hard to establish a connection with the supporters ever since his appointment in April and he heads into the game with his stock high following a successful summer of recruitment so far and a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil on the opening day of the new campaign.

Sarll has challenged his players to improve from their trip to Somerset ahead of the arrival of a Southend team who drew 1-1 with well-resourced York last weekend and are expected to be among the sides challenging for promotion this term.

The Pools boss is well aware that his side will need to set the tone and earn the respect of the supporters inside Victoria Park but he is adamant that the vocal backing of the fanbase can give his team an edge this season.

"There's always more pressure playing at home," Sarll said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew that being the manager at Hartlepool, some of my toughest weekends were going to be the home games.

"What I also know is that, if the stars can align and the playing staff and supporters can unify and harmonise, we've got a real weapon on our hands. It depends which way you look at it.

"The expectation is going to be high because of the tradition of the football club.

"We've got people in the stands who have seen League One football, so the expectation is driven by their experiences at this football club and what the football club has been able to provide them in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can either crawl up into a tiny ball and hide in a shell or we can stand there, together, and we can try and use it to our advantage.

"One of our only advantages at Hartlepool are our supporters. There's absolutely no doubt about that in my mind.

"Let's get together and try to work together.

"I'm certainly not always going to get it right. Are supporters going to boo me at times, absolutely. Am I going to swear under my breath at everyone else? Absolutely, we're human beings.

"Instead of shying away from these kinds of conversations, let's just get it all out there from the off and try to align ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those stands can be so powerful, there's some real power in those terraces.

"Let's use it - our unique selling point is our supporters.

"Let's use it together, let's be aggressive and intense.

"Let's utilise the fact that we've had some absolute monsters managing in the dugout to our advantage.

"It's the only way I can ever see us being successful. If we want to create our own memories and be successful in our own right, the only way is to do it together.

"Without the fans, we are one per cent of what we can be.

"I know we have to lead, I know we have to be the ones to make the first step, but let's get behind each other and let's try and do something special."