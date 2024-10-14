Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll has hailed Adam Smith as the perfect replacement for outgoing goalkeeping coach Paul Woolston.

Woolston, who represented Newcastle and Manchester United before he was forced to retire through injury, left the club last week to take up a new role in Abu Dhabi at UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, where he'll rub shoulders with the likes of former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and France international Nabil Fekir.

Pools moved swiftly to confirm that Smith would take over while remaining as part of the playing squad.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for Pools already this season following a serious injury to Joel Dixon but lost his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young at the end of last month.

A larger-than-life character who is hugely popular in the dressing room, Smith knows Sarll well having played under him previously at Yeovil, reaching the National League play-offs while forming a close personal bond following the tragic suicide of Glovers captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died.

Smith helped coach the goalkeepers during his two years at Morecambe and admitted he's been considering his next steps for some time as he begins to approach the twilight of his playing career.

He'll remain as part of the Pools squad and has promised to push Brad Young as hard as possible but should have more time to focus on coaching having dropped to the bench in recent weeks.

And Sarll hailed Smith, who could be seen leading the warm-up for the first time ahead of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Brackley, as the ideal replacement for the departing Paul Woolston.

"He's just a brilliant guy," he said.

"He's a fantastic individual and I can't speak highly enough of him.

"He's one of those people that you gravitate towards and just want to be around.

"He'll be wonderful at the job."