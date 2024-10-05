"Hopefully, hopefully, he's about to embark on a really fruitful run."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hailed hat-trick hero Mani Dieseruvwe as the ultimate professional after Pools came from two down to beat in-form Sutton United 4-3 in a remarkable encounter.

A lacklustre, disjointed Pools found themselves 2-0 down at half time but rallied to win 4-3 thanks to Luke Charman's first goal for the club, which ended a run of six-and-a-half hours without scoring at home for Sarll's side, and a hat-trick from substitute Mani Dieseruvwe.

It felt like pressure was piling on the embattled Pools boss, who said afterwards he had never before received such a level of "personal abuse" as he did on Saturday, and the home side were booed off at half time.

Sarll's substitutes Joe Grey, Mani Dieseruvwe, Anthony Mancini and Nicky Featherstone came to the manager's rescue, although their impressive performances begs the question why at least some of them were not in the starting XI in the first place.

Sarll left Dieseruvwe on the bench for the second week running but the talismanic frontman scored a match-winning hat-trick after his introduction.

Instead, Sarll opted to make just one enforced change from last weekend's narrow defeat to Forest Green Rovers as Billy Sass-Davies replaced the suspended Tom Parkes, meaning Pools again fielded an XI without a league goal between them.

And for 45 minutes, Pools looked bereft of confidence and out of ideas while the usually reliable back line was run ragged by goalscorers Jayden Harris and Ashley Nadesan.

The home side needed a miracle to get back into the game and found one in the form of talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored three goals in 27 minutes, his first Pools hat-trick, to drag Sarll back from the brink.

It was one of the most remarkable turnarounds in recent memory and the Pools boss felt his side managed to play without fear in the second half.

"I've seen a lot of things in the last two decades, it was a big turnaround," he said.

"It was an awful first half performance and the players played with that tension.

"They attacked fearfully and they defended very, very fearfully.

"We gathered ourselves very, very well to turn things around.

"Half time was really simple, we made the substitutions we made and those were very impactful.

"We just tried to withdraw some of the fear within the players, that was it.

"Every individual started to look a little bit lighter, a little bit more explosive and instinctive.

"I think that the subs in particular were excellent and Dieseruvwe looked like a completely different athlete."

Sarll stuck with the 4-4-2 diamond formation that he started with at Forest Green Rovers, with Nathan Sheron and its base and Adam Campbell at its head, but waited just 25 minutes before making a change.

Darren Robinson was sacrificed on his second start for the club after picking up a booking less than three minutes into the contest and Joe Grey, probably his side's best attacking outlet this term, was introduced.

Sarll made another change before the break as Mani Dieseruvwe replaced Gary Madine, who looked to be limping after an awkward landing, while Anthony Mancini and Nicky Featherstone were introduced at half time.

The Pools boss felt all the changes made an impact and admitted his side were better suited to the new shape after the hosts looked all at sea in the opening exchanges.

He said: "We definitely looked far more comfortable when we changed the system.

"Players were in different positions and there was a little bit more cover and support for (Dan) Dodds and (David) Ferguson.

"Robinson was very unfortunate but he was on a yellow card and we all know that we've played plenty of games with 10 men.

"We settled down before half time and, in the second half, we freed everyone up and put in a very good showing."

It was a memorable afternoon for Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his first competitive hat-trick for Pools.

The talismanic 29-year-old bagged 25 goals in all competitions last term but has found things tough going under Sarll and lost his place in the side after scoring just twice in the opening 12 league games.

However, it's unlikely he'll find himself on the bench again anytime soon after a blistering performance, including a late winner.

Sarll was full of praise for the frontman, hailing his character and professionalism after he came through something of a goalscoring drought with a bang.

"He looked lighter, fresher and, mentally, he looked like he wasn't dragging around any extra psychological weight," he said.

"He looked a lot freer.

"I don't care what it takes to win games, whether we have to rest them or drop them, if we can get a product like we did from Dieseruvwe today, then that's the only thing that's important.

"He deserves everything he gets. I've said it many times, he's a very, very nice chap, he works ever so hard at his game, he's very professional and super respectful.

"I understand that his goalscoring last season was the highest in his career, this season his target is to score more.

"We need to win - don't be the top goalscorer in the middle of the table, be the top goalscorer at the top of the table.

"Hopefully, hopefully, he's about to embark on a really fruitful run."