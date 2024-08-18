Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has provided an injury update on Dan Dodds and Luke Charman.

Dodds, who played his first competitive game in 351 days at Yeovil last weekend, missed Saturday's visit of Southend.

Supporters speculated that Dodds might have sustained an injury after experienced full-back Kieron Freeman was signed on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given that the 23-year-old missed the best part of a year after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament last August, fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst whenever Dodds misses out.

Luke Charman was forced off 15 minutes into Saturday's game against Southend following a strong challenge by Cav Miley. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, Sarll assuaged their fears by confirming that the defender missed the weekend's stalemate with an entirely unrelated injury.

Dodds sustained a hamstring injury in training on Thursday afternoon - bearing in mind he has missed almost 12 months, it's little surprise that he's more susceptible to strains and niggles as he reaches the final phase of his rehabilitation - but Sarll is confident he will not be sidelined for long.

"He just nipped his hamstring in the Thursday session," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We trained quite late on the Thursday, we trained in the afternoon.

"I don't think it's anything really severe, it's nothing to do with his knee.

"We're not at the stage of the season where risk outweighs reward.

"It's important that we do the right thing - he's had a terrific pre-season, he started the season beautifully last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're just cautious - I think seven to 10 days, two weeks at worst.

"It just comes at a time when we've got four games in nine days.

"That might be a blessing, Dan might not have been able to endure that amount of game time so early on in his return.

"He's fine, no one needs to panic, these things do happen in football."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Charman, meanwhile, was forced off 15 minutes into Saturday's game.

The versatile attacker endured a frustrating pre-season but was deemed fit enough to start at Yeovil and enjoyed an impressive competitive debut.

He made a lively start at the weekend but was on the receiving end of a strong challenge by Southend's Cav Miley as he looked to lead a counter-attack.

Following treatment, Charman attempted to continue but hobbled off after another robust tackle, this time by defender Harry Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Dodds, Charman's injury does not appear to be a repeat of a previous ailment and, while the 26-year-old's prognosis should become clearer in the coming days, Sarll does not expect it to be a long-term issue.

He said: "Luke's sore.

"I think he's rolled his ankle or twisted his ankle.

"There's been pressure on his ankle and the rest of the leg may have been going in a different direction. That's a sore one.

"Tuesday, no chance, Saturday, flip of a coin.

"I'm a big fan of Luke Charman, I think he is going to be some player for us.

"The power and pace he's got - in the incident where he got the injury, he took off like a rocket ship.

"He's a good chap and we want him fit, available and ready to play."