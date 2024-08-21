"We'll all sit down and make an intelligent and professional decision so that we can get him out there.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll doesn't think supporters will have to wait too much longer before seeing new signing Gary Madine in action.

The experienced frontman, who has five promotions on his C.V and has notched more than 100 goals in his career, was confirmed as Darren Sarll's ninth summer signing before Tuesday night's hard-fought win over Tamworth.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton and Blackpool forward was not involved in midweek but has been training with Pools for around a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sarll suggested Pools would have to be cautious when reintroducing Madine to action - the striker missed all of last season through injury and hasn't played a competitive game since March 2023.

Sarll is hoping the frontman will be back in action within the next two weeks.

If Pools can get him fit and firing, then his record as a goalscorer and renown as a combative, powerful frontman means Sarll could have a real asset on his hands.

And while the boss reiterated that he won't rush Madine's comeback, he expects him to be involved within the next couple of weeks.

"I always try to work with the player and the physio, so the expertise on this one comes from Danny O'Connor," Sarll said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then there's also Gary Madine's desire to play to consider.

"Then there's that balance between risk and reward, which is probably at my door.

"I think that's a conversation that Danny, Gary and I will have.

"We'll all sit down and make an intelligent and professional decision so that we can get him out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It may be that we see him on Saturday or Monday, it might be that we see him a week on Saturday.

"I wouldn't have thought it would take more than two weeks, starting from Monday, so maybe a week on Saturday at the latest.

"He will be in week three of his pre-season right now, so we'll have to build him up within games.

"Because the speed of these games is so much faster than friendlies, 15 minutes in a league game is 45 minutes in a friendly.

"We'll have to build him very, very gradually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a big chap, with good size and stature, and we need to be mindful of his age and his previous injury.

"I don't want to set him up for a fall but his last competitive action was four leagues higher and he's looked a very, very astute footballer in training.

"He definitely brings some benefits to us, I'm sure of that."