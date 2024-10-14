Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll insists he isn't interested in Monday's draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Adam Campbell's late equaliser ensured Pools will be in the hat but Sarll's side will need to overcome National League North outfit Brackley Town in a replay if they're to progress.

Pools were outplayed by their lower league opponents in the first half of Saturday's encounter and were fortunate to make it to the break only 1-0 down.

Sarll made three substitutions in the 53rd minute as Pools started to turn the screw in the second half but it wasn't until late on that Campbell breached Brackley's determined defence.

Pools are in the hat for the draw for the first round proper but will have to come through a replay if they're to progress. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

The Saints looked on course for an upset thanks to some resolute, bodies on the line defending when Campbell scored his first Pools goal after Mani Dieseruvwe's initial effort had been saved.

The visitors vociferously appealed for offside and while Campbell looked a little suspicious the linesman kept his flag down and the attacker later confirmed he was confident he had timed his run to perfection.

Pools will learn who might await them in the first round prior to their midweek trip to Northamptonshire although Sarll and his side will be well aware of the importance of not underestimating Brackley.

Gavin Cowan's side, who are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, could have been out of sight in the first half on Saturday had it not been for some poor finishing, a telling last-ditch intervention from Dan Dodds and a sharp save by Brad Young.

Pools might be hoping the part-timers will still be recovering from their monumental effort over the weekend but it promises to be a stern test on Tuesday night.

Pools and Brackley will share ball number 52 in Monday night's draw, which will be live on BBC 2, with the likes of Wrexham, Birmingham and Dave Challinor's Stockport County all entering the competition.

Sarll insists he won't be watching as he bids to avoid a repeat of last season, when Pools were dumped out at the fourth qualifying round for the first time in their history.

"I couldn't care less," he said.

"I'll just be focused on preparing for Tuesday night and making sure we give ourselves the best chance to get into the first round.

"I'll worry about who we've drawn on Wednesday if we win the game."