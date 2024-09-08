"He made an immediate energy change to the game and that's what I felt the game needed.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll was pleased with Roshaun Mathurin after the winger showed plenty of promise on his debut.

The 20-year-old signed on loan from Crystal Palace, where he scored 11 goals for the under-21s last season and helped the Eagles win the Premier League International Cup.

Mathurin caught the eye of Palace boss Oliver Glasner during a behind-closed-doors friendly earlier this year and featured on the bench for the first team's trip to Nottingham Forest in March.

The wideman had been linked with a loan move to League One, with both Northampton and Exeter rumoured to be interested in securing his services.

However, Pools were able to use their Palace connections - Sarll is close friends with academy director Gary Issott while Lennie Lawrence took caretaker charge in 2012 - to their advantage and lure the highly-rated winger to the North East.

Mathurin made an immediate impression on his debut after coming on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Halifax, impressing with his willingness to take players on as well as his pace, drive and determination.

His pinpoint cross to the back post late on picked out Gary Madine and almost produced the winning goal while his threatening runs made him one of the likeliest routes to goal for the home side.

Pools were also bolstered by the return of the lively Luke Charman, who was back in contention much earlier than expected, and there is a sense that the squad is starting to take shape despite some frustration among fans at a lack of goals so far this season.

Supporters will be hoping Mathurin can be the missing piece to the Pools puzzle and Sarll is confident there is more to come from the Palace loanee.

"We need to be careful," he said.

"He had a lovely moment where he broke away - I think if he really, really believes in his physical capabilities then he leaves the one in the grass behind him and takes the other one on in a race.

"He had too many touches and he kind of slowed his progress down - those are the things we need to work on and that's why those top clubs send these players out on loan, so they can learn in real time when points are at stake.

"The metaphorical gun is pointed to their head - they have to perform under pressure.

"He made an immediate energy change to the game and that's what I felt the game needed.

"He had some nice moments, he played a beautiful, beautifully weighted and appreciated cross in for Gary (Madine)."