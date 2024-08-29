Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll relishing the prospect of seeing Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine partnering each other up front
The 34-year-old's arrival earlier this month was greeted with delight by supporters but also had some asking the question as to what it meant for talismanic frontman Mani Dieseruvwe.
Dieseruvwe scored 25 goals in all competitions last season and opened his account for the new campaign at the weekend with a 98th minute equaliser against Wealdstone.
Both Dieseruvwe and Madine, who were teammates together at Sheffield Wednesday, are natural number nines, standing well over six feet tall and capable of dominating defences.
Particularly in the modern age, it's unusual to see sides field two imposing frontmen alongside one another; the preference tends to be for a lone striker or a more diminutive, fleet-footed forward to partner a so-called target man.
However, with Dieseruvwe establishing himself as one of the most prolific strikers in the club's recent history and Madine arriving with an impressive C.V that features five promotions, including two to the Premier League, and more than 100 career goals the prospect of the pair of them in the same side has supporters licking their lips.
Madine has missed more than a year following a serious injury but Sarll confirmed he was back in contention and should be available to play between 15 and 20 minutes on Saturday when Pools entertain a Braintree side who are unbeaten in their last three matches.
That again raises the question as to how Sarll fits both Madine and Dieseruvwe in the same XI.
While there's no doubt that having two excellent options up front can only be a good thing in terms of cover and competition, Sarll insists he thinks the pair can form one of the most powerful and potent partnerships the National League has ever seen.
"Without a doubt they can play together," he said.
"Again, it means adapting what is behind them but can you imagine being a defender reading that team sheet and seeing Madine and Dieseruvwe alongside each other?
"It gives my nightmares nightmares!
"It's definitely something we'll have to use - maybe there will be a time when we don't have wingers available and we've got to attack centrally.
"I wouldn't have thought there are too many better sounding boards to play off than Dieseruvwe and Madine.
"What it does mean is that if one of them gets injured, we don't necessarily have to change too much in terms of our style of play.
"We're still in that first stage of our evolution as a team, so we are doing things as simplistically as possible in order to try and achieve the quickest outcomes.
"We will, of course, develop our build-up play as the season goes on.
"When you know you're going to have a target man - and I'd put that in inverted commas - available for pretty much all of the season, at least one of them, then that's something that can streamline our work on the training pitch where we won't have to move too far from our fundamentals.
"It's a brilliant signing for us - time will tell how good it is.
"If we're sat here in nine months time and both of them have got 15 to 25 goals then I think we'd have had a pretty decent season."
