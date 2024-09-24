Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admitted his side were "very poor" after Pools were hammered 3-0 by promotion-chasing Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

There was more pressure heaped on the embattled boss after goals from Connor McBride, Kairo Mitchell and former Pools frontman Devante Rodney inflicted a second successive home defeat on Sarll's side.

There's not a lot going right for Pools at the moment and Sarll's decision to change his side's shape to a back three for the first time - in part to deal with the absence of the suspended David Ferguson, the club's only recognised left-back, and in part to get Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine into the same side - certainly didn't seem to work.

The Prestige Group Stadium was tense even before kick-off and the frustration ratcheted up a notch when former Gateshead winger Connor McBride opened the scoring just before half time.

It was another difficult night for Sarll as Pools were well-beaten by promotion-chasing Rochdale.

Pools had a decent spell after the break but went further behind when in-form Grenada international Kairo Mitchell scored his eighth goal in six games before Devante Rodney completed the rout 12 minutes from time, rounding the onrushing Adam Smith to bag his fifth goal of the campaign.

Pools were booed at half time and booed again following the referee's full time whistle, with Sarll sticking to his principles and thanking the fans in the face of growing criticism.

Home supporters haven't had much to celebrate so far this season, with Pools winless in six at the Prestige Group Stadium, scoring just once in nine hours of football, but Sarll vows to continue facing up to frustrated fans as he bids to turn around his struggling side's fortunes.

"If you don't win, you're never right," he said.

"There was a real tension tonight, I felt that.

"That'll be the fans' feelings towards me after recent results, of course it will, but that's the game. That's football, it's normal.

"I stuck to my beliefs and values, I always try to say thank you for coming, I always try to show respect.

"If they want to show their opinions then good on them, they pay their money."

Pools have now failed to score in their last three games and have managed just one home goal in six matches.

Sarll is certainly not short of attacking talent - Mani Dieseruvwe scored 23 National League goals last season, Joe Grey managed 13, while Adam Campbell won promotion to League One, Gary Madine boasts more than 100 career goals and Anthony Mancini proved he can be one the division's most creative players during a blistering spell in August 2023.

Pools threw everything at Rochdale in pursuit of a much-needed goal and finished the game with five forwards on the pitch but never really looked like scoring, let alone getting back into the game.

Rather than help Pools at the top end of the pitch, Sarll's recent tweaks seem to have made his side more vulnerable at the back while making little to no impact in forward areas and the boss suggested he plans to return to the principles that served him so well at the start of the season when his team took seven points from their first three matches.

He said: "The more attacking players we put on, I thought the worse we were offensively.

"The biggest goalscorer in any game is winning the ball back high up the pitch, having the shortest distance to goal and the fewest amount of passes needed to get there.

"By increasing our attacking threat, we've reduced our ability to take the ball back.

"It's a fine line between getting them in an organised shape and allowing them to think freely.

"We've tried to loosen the reins to try and have more creativity but I think we've gone further away from the objective.

"It hasn't looked like one of my teams in the last couple of games."

Sarll's experiment with three at the back failed fairly spectacularly against an impressive Dale side, who moved up one place to fourth in the National League.

In the absence of a natural replacement for David Ferguson, Luke Charman lined up as a makeshift wing-back but struggled to get to grips with the new role while the change to three central-defenders didn't seem to benefit Tom Parkes or Luke Waterfall.

The Pools boss was also keen to shoehorn both Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine into his side but, in truth, the hosts never looked comfortable in the new shape.

"It was effectively enforced," he said.

"We wanted to get Gary on the pitch from the start for the first time.

"He came into the side in place of a full-back, so it looks like a brave, aggressive move.

"We all want Gary on the pitch, that's for sure.

"Between Saturday and Tuesday, it was a big change in strategy and tactics.

"We went back to a four and we conceded two really poor goals, it just wasn't a good night for us."