"I think that it would have done him the world of good to have a different experience, he's still a young man.

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is still to decide whether Louis Stephenson will return to Pools straight away when his initial loan at Blyth Spartans comes to an end.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Stephenson, who turned 19 on Thursday, has already made six appearances for Pools this season but appeared to fall out of favour following a difficult afternoon during the draw with Wealdstone in August, when he was taken off at half time.

The popular teenager dropped to the bench before being omitted entirely from successive squads prior to his loan move to the Northern Premier League strugglers.

He made a winning start to life in David Stockdale's side but Blyth, who were relegated from the National League North last season, have continued to find things tough and are third from bottom following back-to-back defeats.

The energetic full-back has received mixed reviews from his time at Croft Park so far but is held in high regard at Pools, where he has made 22 league appearances since his debut in 2022.

Dan Dodds and David Ferguson are Sarll's clear first-choices at full-back but his options for cover and competition are somewhat limited, particularly after the departure of Kieron Freeman.

Charlton loanee Nathan Asiimwe can play in either full-back role while Luke Charman was deployed as makeshift left wing-back during last month's defeat to Rochdale, although it seems unlikely Sarll will be too keen to use him there again.

Stephenson's initial loan comes to an end later in October and Pools could be tempted to keep hold of him to help add depth to their squad but Sarll admits he is not yet sure whether he will come straight back into the fold.

"He'll be back at Hartlepool at some point, that's for sure," he said.

"The moment in which that 28 days finishes will be quite critical as to whether he comes back on day 29 or whether he comes back in another 28 days or so.

"We'd like him back because we've had some moments where we definitely could have used another full-back in the building.

"It's about being able to use those players optimally which means he has to be fit, and that means he has to be playing games.

"There's no point in being out of contention for four or five weeks and then throwing him in and expecting this unbelievable product.

"I think that it would have done him the world of good to have a different experience, he's still a young man.

"Most importantly, we want to ensure he's up to speed and is fully match fit for when we do decide to use him."